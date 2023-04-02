Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Up 20.8% in March

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $68,408.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $68,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $30,712.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.73.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.