Pinterest’s (PINS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,625 shares of company stock worth $7,950,238. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

