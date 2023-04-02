Paradiem LLC Takes $4.35 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Ingredion comprises 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
