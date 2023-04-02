Paradiem LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 1.8% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

