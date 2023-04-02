Paradiem LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,315,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $277.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

