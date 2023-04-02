Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,693 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 616,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,086. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $105.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

