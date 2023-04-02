Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,273 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

CMCSA traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,858,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,786,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

