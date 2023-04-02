Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,273 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.
Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
