Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $320.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,138,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,560,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

