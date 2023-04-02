Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Outokumpu Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Outokumpu Oyj Trading Up 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

