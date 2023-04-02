Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Outokumpu Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Outokumpu Oyj Trading Up 6.8 %
OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile
