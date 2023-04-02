Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,370 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after buying an additional 26,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,320,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,149,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.80 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.