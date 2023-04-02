Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 44,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.