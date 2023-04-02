Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134,819 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

