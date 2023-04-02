Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.10. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.