Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 689.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,224,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055,360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,361,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,399 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 648,292 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEUR stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

