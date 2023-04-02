Orchid Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $60.50 million and $1.58 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00029864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,300.91 or 1.00017194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08817212 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,818,040.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

