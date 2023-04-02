Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE OGEN opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

