Onex Co. (ONEXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Onex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ONEXF opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. Onex has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 32.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

