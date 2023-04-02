Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of OVBC opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
