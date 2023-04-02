OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW) Short Interest Update

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. OCA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

