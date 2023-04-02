Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 741 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $385.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.