Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

