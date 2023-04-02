Oak Harvest Investment Services Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $641.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

