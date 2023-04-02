Northstar Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $545.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $546.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

