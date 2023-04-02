Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 0.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $48,057,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,050,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

