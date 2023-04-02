North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

