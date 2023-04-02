NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Stock Performance

NORMA Group stock opened at €21.76 ($23.40) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €28.40 ($30.54).

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.