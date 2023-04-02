NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $81,651,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. 10,124,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,293. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

