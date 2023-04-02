New Perspectives Inc Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IWF stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.