New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,783,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,054,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 2.2 %

EDU stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 871,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Further Reading

