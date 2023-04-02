Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $124.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

