NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $47.13 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00007065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.98317354 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $50,539,229.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

