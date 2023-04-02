nCino’s (NCNO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at nCino

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after buying an additional 1,430,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.