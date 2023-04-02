National Bank Financial Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.19. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 125.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

