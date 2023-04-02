Monero Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $160.15 or 0.00570552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $67.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,069.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00324186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.00436163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,260,607 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

