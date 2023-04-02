Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $68.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.