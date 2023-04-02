Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.82 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $48.82 million and approximately $129,590.62 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00010077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,145,116 coins and its circulating supply is 17,011,329 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

