Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,814,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.75. 2,762,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,716. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.49.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

