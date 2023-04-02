Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Purchases 125,080 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,080 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 14.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.25% of American Electric Power worth $123,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

