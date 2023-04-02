Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 124 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWM stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.40. 39,602,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,227,056. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.