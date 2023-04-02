Linear (LINA) One Day Volume Reaches $4.88 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $106.10 million and $4.88 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

