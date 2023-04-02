Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.66 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently commented on LMNR shares. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,746.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $182,545 over the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Limoneira by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.