Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

LCUT opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.08. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.