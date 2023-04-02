LCM Capital Management Inc Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.88.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

