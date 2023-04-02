LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 155 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LCM Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

