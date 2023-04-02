LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 89 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $277.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

