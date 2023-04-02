Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 20.5% in March

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Lantronix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Stock Performance
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Articles
