Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

