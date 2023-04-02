Lake Street Capital Cuts iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $2.50

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

iCAD stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

