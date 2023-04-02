Lake Street Capital Cuts iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $2.50

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
iCAD Trading Down 2.4 %
iCAD stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iCAD (ICAD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.