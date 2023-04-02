Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 394,029 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 732,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after buying an additional 324,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $11,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

